Realty Income (NYSE:O) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $72.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Realty Income traded as high as $63.92 and last traded at $63.89, with a volume of 261245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.36.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,366,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,884 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,610,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,876 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,824,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,379,000 after purchasing an additional 885,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Realty Income by 410.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 951,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,467,000 after purchasing an additional 765,048 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 292.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

