Probity Advisors Inc. Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 32,320 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 44,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,432,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.97, for a total value of $533,922.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,641,281.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.97, for a total value of $533,922.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,641,281.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total transaction of $75,073.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,387 shares in the company, valued at $62,254,449.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,816 shares of company stock worth $132,421,828. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.37.

NASDAQ:META opened at $576.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.40 and a 12-month high of $602.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

