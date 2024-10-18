Probity Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 301.6% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSN opened at $59.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TSN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.