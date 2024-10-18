PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Earnings Results

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. PPG Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150-8.150 EPS.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $131.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.97 and a 200 day moving average of $129.27. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

