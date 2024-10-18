PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 62,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $174.67 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.