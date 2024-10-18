OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 443,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 268,856 shares.The stock last traded at $5.16 and had previously closed at $4.82.

OppFi Stock Up 7.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $576.32 million, a PE ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. OppFi had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OppFi

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

In related news, Director David Vennettilli sold 38,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $168,765.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,116.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the first quarter worth $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the third quarter worth $105,000. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in shares of OppFi by 18.5% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OppFi by 120.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

