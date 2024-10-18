Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OLLI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $94.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average of $88.73. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $750,293.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,296.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,283.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $750,293.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $563,296.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,103,000 after purchasing an additional 343,903 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,917,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,721,000 after buying an additional 156,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $136,978,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 780,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,579,000 after acquiring an additional 41,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 953.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,637,000 after acquiring an additional 512,928 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.