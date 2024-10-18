Oasys (OAS) Price Reaches $0.0334 on Exchanges

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Oasys has a market cap of $99.02 million and $1.03 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasys has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Oasys token can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00249769 BTC.

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,960,637,424 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,956,169,750.5901623 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03327914 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $954,150.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

