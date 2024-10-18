Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 138.30 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83). 308,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 588% from the average session volume of 44,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.86).
The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 132.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 120.05. The company has a market cap of £12.64 million, a PE ratio of -274.51 and a beta of 0.88.
About Nexus Infrastructure
Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.
