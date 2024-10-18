NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 83052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

NextSource Materials Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a market cap of C$95.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

About NextSource Materials

(Get Free Report)

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.