Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $697.82 and last traded at $702.50. 442,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,625,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $705.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.38.

The firm has a market cap of $329.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $693.78 and its 200-day moving average is $653.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

