Nervos Network Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $668.37 million and approximately $31.18 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,768,559,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,074,801,311 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

