Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $446,721.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,233. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.69.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

MCD stock opened at $314.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $315.36. The firm has a market cap of $226.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

