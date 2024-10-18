Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $464.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $455.00 to $464.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.46.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $486.22 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $495.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $473,647.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

