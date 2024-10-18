MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2,046.67 and last traded at $2,057.03. 55,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 349,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,065.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,283.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,030.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,758.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.9% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,146,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

