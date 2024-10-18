McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Trading Up 6.5% – Here’s Why

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) was up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 469,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 666,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $557.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 1.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,050,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,587 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in McEwen Mining by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 40,205 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at about $529,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 130.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter worth about $1,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

