Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
OCGN stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.
