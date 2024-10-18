Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Ocugen Price Performance

OCGN stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen

Ocugen Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 2,760.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 751,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 725,536 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 3,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 301,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 291,625 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

