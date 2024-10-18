Maverick Protocol (MAV) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $75.83 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $75.83 million and $4.37 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 1,999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,057,714 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 429,057,744.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.17723125 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $4,421,038.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

