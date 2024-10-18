Mathew Kirschner Buys 5,380 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Stock

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Mathew Kirschner acquired 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $75,427.60. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,427.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
RQI stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.