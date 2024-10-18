Mathew Kirschner Buys 5,380 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Stock

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Mathew Kirschner acquired 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $75,427.60. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,427.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

RQI stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

