Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XSVM. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 55,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $56.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $60.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

