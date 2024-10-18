Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 920 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

LMT stock opened at $609.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $577.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.17. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $614.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

