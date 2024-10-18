Mario J. Gabelli Buys 2,000 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GDV stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stolper Co increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 41,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 93,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

