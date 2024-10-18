ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAN

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.63. 187,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,351. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.74.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 248.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.