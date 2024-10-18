Madrona Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Applied Materials by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.14.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $183.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.36. The stock has a market cap of $151.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.