M3 Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 776.3% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 29.7% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Netflix by 30.5% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 27.4% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $72.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $760.40. 7,073,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $693.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.62. The firm has a market cap of $327.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.26 and a twelve month high of $761.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $731.94.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

