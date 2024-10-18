M3 Advisory Group LLC Has $638,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 76.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,531.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 54,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.16.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $598.01. 228,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $607.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

