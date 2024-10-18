M3 Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 463 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $660,652,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 145.6% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $784,148,000 after buying an additional 1,053,616 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,071,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,198,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,293,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,107,000 after buying an additional 387,317 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MA traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $515.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,698. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.95. The stock has a market cap of $479.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $517.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

