Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.91 and a 200-day moving average of $90.49. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,668.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,774. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $43,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $8,076,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.