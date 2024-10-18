Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 3941478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 135,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,001,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 38.6% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Further Reading

