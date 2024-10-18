Litecoin Price Reaches $72.86 (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.47 billion and approximately $442.01 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $72.86 or 0.00106581 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008880 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,096,706 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.
