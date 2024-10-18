LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 570 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 857,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after purchasing an additional 689,212 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after acquiring an additional 530,610 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after acquiring an additional 323,386 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,496,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,620,000 after acquiring an additional 298,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,535,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

