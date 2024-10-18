LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 520 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 333,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,754 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

