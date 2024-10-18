LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 24,000 Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Ivanhoe Electric worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,780,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 316,903 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 13.9% in the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,631,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 199,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 547,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 432.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 300,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 244,341 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on IE shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight Capital upgraded Ivanhoe Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 4,142.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

