LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 12,932 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYEM. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,260,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 523,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 124,918 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,982,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $317,000.

NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $19.73 on Friday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $19.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

