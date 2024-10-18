LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,286 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $155.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.88. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.79.

Read Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.