LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 29,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 55,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE T opened at $21.74 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $22.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.