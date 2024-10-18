LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 888 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth $270,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth $332,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $108.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.49 and its 200-day moving average is $103.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $110.50.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

