Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 1,578 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 117,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 56,624 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CION Investment by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CION Investment by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 87,382 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in CION Investment by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 54,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on CION Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

CION Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CION stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $645.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.36 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 48.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CION Investment Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.