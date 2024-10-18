Kowal Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,066 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 71.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $198.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The company has a market capitalization of $180.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 84.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.65.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

