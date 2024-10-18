Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) PT Lowered to $20.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KRP stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $78,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,076.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,372,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after purchasing an additional 899,322 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 20.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,508,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,673,000 after buying an additional 260,332 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,227,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.