KeyCorp Downgrades Lennox International (NYSE:LII) to Sector Weight

KeyCorp downgraded shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LII. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.00.

NYSE LII opened at $603.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $334.53 and a 52-week high of $627.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $588.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $944,458.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,536 shares in the company, valued at $12,447,808. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total value of $1,000,689.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,458.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,052 shares of company stock worth $7,563,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Lennox International by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Lennox International by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Lennox International by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

