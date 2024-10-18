Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 456097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPRUY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

