Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 456097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPRUY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PPRUY
Kering Stock Performance
About Kering
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kering
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.