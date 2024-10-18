Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 9121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.
Get Our Latest Report on Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Price Performance
Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.
