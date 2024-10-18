Joule Financial LLC Purchases 6,567 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 124.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises 0.8% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,674. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.57. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $123.31 and a 1-year high of $177.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.