Joule Financial LLC Invests $234,000 in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Auour Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $221,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PSQ traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,074. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $57.24.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

