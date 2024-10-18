Jeremy Rishel Sells 3,723 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $52,196.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,218 shares in the company, valued at $297,476.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. Paycor HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 950.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

