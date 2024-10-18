iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 474,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 168,710 shares.The stock last traded at $82.92 and had previously closed at $82.36.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average is $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 56.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

