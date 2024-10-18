Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Sard Wealth Management Group LLC

Sard Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,640,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,245,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,709,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,168,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,218,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,430 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,219,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,185,000 after purchasing an additional 610,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,567,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,045,000 after purchasing an additional 97,964 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. 249,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,135. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

