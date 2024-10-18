Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.14. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

About Inuvo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inuvo, Inc. ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.93% of Inuvo worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

