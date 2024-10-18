Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells $82,250.00 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Christine Ring sold 3,290 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $128,044.80.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Christine Ring sold 9,050 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $225,707.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Christine Ring sold 9,870 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $246,848.70.

On Thursday, August 1st, Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $123,436.80.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.22.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,778,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

